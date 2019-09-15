Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season brings fans a rematch from last season’s NFC Championship Game when the New Orleans Saints travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.
Let’s hope the pass interference rules are to the Saints’ liking, seeing as how fans complained all offseason about how they were robbed in a 26-23 overtime loss to Los Angeles that propelled the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance.
The Saints should play to their strengths by allowing quarterback Drew Brees to pepper the Rams’ defense with passes and make wide receiver Michael Thomas earn that huge payday he received during the offseason.
No more Ndamukong Suh on the Rams’ defensive line means New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara should be able to find some openings, but he’ll also be dangerous catching passes.
For the Rams to win, quarterback Jared Goff will have to tap back into the magic he found in what was a breakout season for him a year ago.
Los Angeles should be able to hammer running back Todd Gurley through the Saints’ defense, and if Gurley can get his team 100 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground, it’ll increase L.A.’s odds for victory.
Both teams have the potential to churn up a ridiculous amount of yards and points, but let’s hope the Saints don’t get a makeup call from officials after last year’s blunder.
Assuming the officials don’t muddy the waters in this contest, it’ll be fast-paced and, hopefully, lacking in controversy.
It’ll likely come down to who has the ball last. Rams kicker Greg Zeurlein, if within 55 yards with the game on the line, is gold.
A pass interference call can’t prevent that.
Final score: Rams 40, Saints 37
Thursday Twitter Pick? (I’m Ron Burgundy?)
It’s time for a little amnesty here. I completely forgot to make a pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers.
Full disclosure: I would have picked Carolina, so for integrity’s sake, I’ll just take my “L” and move forward.
Best of the rest
San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 20
Not having wide receiver A.J. Green available will hurt the Bengals’ offensive attack and put more pressure on quarterback Andy Dalton.
Los Angeles Chargers 27, Detroit Lions 23
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is doing his best to make fans forget about holdout running back Melvin Gordon.
Minnesota Vikings 20, Green Bay Packers 17
With Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari at 50/50 on being able to play, that potentially leaves quarterback Aaron Rodgers susceptible to the Vikings’ pass rush.
Tennessee Titans 26, Indianapolis Colts 17
Titans running back Derrick Henry may be too much for the Colts to stop on the ground.
New England 38, Miami Dolphins 6
I’m picking this for New England even though the Patriots have found crazy ways in the past to lose to the Dolphins on the road.
New York Giants 17, Buffalo Bills 13
Expect the Giants to pull out a close victory, but don’t hold your breath on New York generating more than 400 yards of total offense like last week.
Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Seattle Seahawks 21
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger must find a way to get the offense back on track.
Dallas Cowboys 30, Washington Redskins 20
Every victory gets Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott closer to his share of the team’s salary cap.
Baltimore Ravens 45, Arizona Cardinals 13
If the Ravens’ offense is for real, then they’re a serious threat in both the AFC North and the entire conference.
Houston Texans 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew has a tough draw against J.J. Watt and the Texans.
Kansas City Chiefs 34, Oakland Raiders 26
The Chiefs will have to lean on other skill position players without wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the mix.
Chicago Bears 10, Denver Broncos 6
If you like defensive struggles, then this game’s for you.
Philadelphia Eagles 31, Atlanta Falcons 24
The Falcons are anemic when it comes to rushing the football, and the Eagles have allowed just 28 yards on the ground.
Cleveland Browns 23, New York Jets 16
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will bounce back after a rough Week 1 outing, but at least he doesn’t have mono (get well soon, Sam Darnold).
Last week’s record: 9-7
Thursday Twitter pick: 0-2
Overall record: 9-8
Perfect picks: 0