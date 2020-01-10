SHANE DUNAWAY'S DIVISIONAL ROUND NFL PICKS: Playoffs must go on without the G.O.A.T.

For only the fourth time since the 2001 season, the NFL Divisional round won’t have arguably the greatest quarterback of all time suiting up and tossing a football.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his squad made a rare early exit from the playoffs after a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round.
After the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50, I wrote a column proclaiming Peyton Manning the greatest quarterback, for now, and added, “Brady is about four seasons away from catching Manning in yards and touchdowns. If and when he surpasses The Sheriff’s marks, I’ll concede to his greatness.”
Those chickens have come to roost.
Since penning that column, Brady has taken eight of 19 records held by Manning that have been surpassed (the other 11 are owned by New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees). He’s won two of the last three Super Bowls, including the only Super Bowl to ever go into overtime after an improbable comeback that has left the Atlanta Falcons reeling for three seasons.
Don’t get me wrong. As a fan, I despise Brady, and allegations of cheating tarnish the shine on a few of those Lombardi Trophies.
As a sports journalist, I respect how he developed his game and how he rewrote history. The postseason and Super Bowl records alone are bars set much too high for any quarterback to reach. It may take decades before a once-in-a-lifetime talent comes along who changes the game like Brady has. Then again, people say “never say never” for a reason.
I certainly hope this isn’t the way Brady’s career ends with the Patriots, and I don’t want to see him wearing another team’s jersey. I’ll stop short of calling it sacrilege if he plays for another franchise, but he wouldn’t be the first.
Like Brady’s career, the playoffs must go on, and we’re going to get glimpses of soon-to-be-forged rivalries for the next decade.
Here are my picks for the Divisional round:
Minnesota Vikings 24, San Francisco 49ers 20
It would be cool to see Minnesota ride the “You like that!” mantra from quarterback Kirk Cousins all the way to Super Bowl LIV.
Baltimore Ravens 27, Tennessee Titans 17
The Ravens aren’t the type of team to just let Titans running back Derrick Henry impose his will through the heart of their defense.
Kansas City Chiefs 30, Houston Texans 20
The Chiefs have the momentum of a six-game winning streak and the fervent support of their fans, who’ll brave the crisp winter atmosphere Sunday.
Green Bay Packers 26, Seattle Seahawks 23
The Packers have a balanced offense entering the postseason for the first time since before running back Eddie Lacy became “Feast Mode.”
Last week’s record: 3-1
Overall record: 153-107
Perfect picks: 1
