SHANE DUNAWAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND NFL PICKS: Chiefs, Reid are due for Super Bowl appearance

Another football season is nearing its end, and each championship game in the AFC and NFC features a regular-season rematch.
I’m going to start my picks this week in the AFC, where the Tennessee Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium today.
The Titans defeated the Chiefs in the regular season 35-32, but that game was played at Nissan Stadium and it was Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first game back after missing two games with a dislocated knee.
For Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, this is a crossroads type of game for a man who has long had a reputation for being a great coach who just can’t seem to win the big one. He cannot afford to lose a second-straight AFC Championship Game at home unless he’s intentionally trying to give the fan base Marty Schottenheimer flashbacks.
Like Reid, Schottenheimer was a great head coach who just couldn’t win the big ones. In his coaching career with the Cleveland Browns, Chiefs and the then-San Diego Chargers, Schottenheimer’s teams lost five times in the divisional round and went 0-3 in AFC Championship games.
Reid’s resume looks better, but not by much.
In his first head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles, his teams lost four consecutive NFC Championship games. He finally got his team over the hump in the 2004 season, only to lose to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.
There’s a lot of hype around the Titans, and it’s fun to root for an underdog, scrappy squad that has, in a two-week span, dethroned the defending champion Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens, who were the No. 1 team in the conference.
But I would argue the Chiefs, and Reid for the matter, have much more to prove. They also have the momentum after an incredible comeback against the Houston Texans a week ago.
No disrespect to the Titans, who may be destined for greatness, and the window appears wide-open for a prolonged period of future success for them. However, it’s been 15 years since we’ve seen Reid coaching on the sidelines in a Super Bowl. He’s due for another crack at the Lombardi Trophy.
I’m rolling with Mahomes on this one.
Final score: Chiefs 31, Titans 24
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Packers head coach Matt LeFleur is off to a strong start in his first season at the helm. He inherited a team with plenty of pieces and has guided it to a 14-3 record thus far.
Of the three losses, none were worse than the 37-8 beating Green Bay took at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 24.
The Packers are on a six-game winning streak since that blowout, but I have my doubts they can go on the road and pull off the victory.
San Francisco has put together a tremendous season in Kyle Shanahan’s third year as head coach, and other than a 29-22 home loss to the Falcons, the losses on the 49ers’ resume haven’t been jaw-dropping.
Green Bay has the more experienced signal-caller in Aaron Rodgers, who has been in this type of situation before. Meanwhile, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s only real playoff experience in a game of this magnitude is holding a clipboard.
This game will be closer than the regular-season battle, but unless Shanahan pulls a 28-3 out of his hat, I don’t see the Packers moving on to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.
Final score: 49ers 27, Packers 20
Last week’s record: 1-3
Overall record: 154-110
Perfect picks: 1
