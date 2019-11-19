PELL CITY — Demolition continues on the old St. Clair County Hospital, and may continue for a while longer. Though the main structure is mostly been taken down, city officials say the project will take several more weeks as they work on removing the basement and foundations.
Demolition began in September of 2019 after a motion for its removal received approval in May. Both the abatement, which was completed before the demolition began, and demolition is being handled by Virginia Wrecking. The company is being paid $625,083.80 after a combined total of the initial $574,143 bid and a $50,940.80 additional charge for removing tiles and resin hidden under the many layers of flooring.
The old hospital is in prime development territory located beside the McSweeney Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership and not far from the Wal-Mart and Home Depot. Last year, the Pell City council and the St. Clair County Commission approved an agreement with Bill Ellison, Southside Land Venture LLC, to market the property.
Ellison brought several big developments to Pell City in the past, including Walmart and Home Depot. Under the terms of this deal, Ellison has two years to find a purchaser or an option to buy the property for $4 million.
While there has been some rumors about redevelopment plans for the hospital site, City Manager Brian Muenger says none of these have been made by the city.
“There are no contracts in place for any redevelopment at this time,” he said.
Muenger did say that Pell City is working with state officials to ensure permits could be obtained if anything moves forward.
Taylor Mitchell is a staff writer for The Daily Home.