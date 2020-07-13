Several from local area make UA dean's, president's lists for spring

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Those students include many from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area.
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The local honorees included:
Kearia Burrell of Oxford named to UA dean's list
Caroline Costello of Vincent named to UA dean's list
Astral Heathcock of Lincoln named to UA president's list
Noah Hunt of Springville named to UA dean's list
Christopher Jarmon of Oxford named to UA president's list
Molly Jones of Lincoln named to UA president's list
Ashlyn Maniscalco of Moody named to UA president's list
Zharia McKenzie of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Caitlyn McTier of Sylacauga named to UA president's list
Annabeth Mellon of Oxford named to UA president's list
Hannah Mitchell of Moody named to UA dean's list
Andrea Nicastro of Cropwell named to UA president's list
Joseph Nicastro of Cropwell named to UA president's list
Allexus Phillips of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Denver Rumsey of Sylacauga named to UA president's list
Nikolas Smith of Eastaboga named to UA dean's list
Allie Stewart of Cropwell named to UA president's list
Kaitlyn Vincent of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Erica West of Cropwell named to UA president's list
Jordan Willingham of Moody named to UA president's list
Caitlyn Layfield of Talladega named to UA president's list
Darryl Bowen of Oxford named to UA dean's list
Ashley Brown of Childersburg named to UA dean's list
Devin Childers of Riverside named to UA dean's list
Tylan Coleman of Childersburg named to UA president's list
Claire Craig of Lincoln named to UA president's list
Dakota Daugherty of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Russell Fornwalt of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Alyssa Hollingsworth of Munford named to UA president's list
Molly Green of Pell City named to UA president's list
McKenzie Hosey of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Rachel Huie of Springville named to UA president's list
Steven Marlowe of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Jacob Morgan of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Hannah Owens of Pell City named to UA president's list
Sophie Poteracki of Riverside named to UA dean's list
Kayla Riggs of Moody named to UA president's list
Nicolas Rinehart of Oxford named to UA dean's list
Andrew Roberts of Talladega named to UA president's list
Kendall Robinson of Oxford named to UA dean's list
William Turley of Oxford named to UA president's list
Rachel Watts of Moody named to UA president's list
Briyana Haywood of Moody named to UA president's list
Tameron Williams of Pell City named to UA dean's list
Sara Lewis of Talladega named to UA president's list
David Smith of Moody named to UA dean's list
Hunter Armstrong of Moody named to UA dean's list
Laura Arrington of Pell City named to UA dean's list
Molly Barr of Pell City named to UA president's list
Griffith Boykin of Moody named to UA dean's list
Madison Burchett of Ashville named to UA president's list
Sydni Cooley of Munford named to UA president's list
Rabecca Davis of Pell City named to UA dean's list
Tyler Dowdy of Pell City named to UA president's list
Jacqueline Gaines of Talladega named to UA dean's list
Shelby Harris of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Samuel Hayes of Springville named to UA president's list
Joshua Hemphill of Lincoln named to UA president's list
Chloe Howard of Pell City named to UA dean's list
Jordan Kirk of Munford named to UA president's list
Daniel Lee of Springville named to UA president's list
Cody Lessley of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Kathryn Love of Oxford named to UA president's list
Danielle McKinney of Oxford named to UA president's list
Kallen Mccain of Childersburg named to UA president's list
Maggie Mcgee of Odenville named to UA dean's list
Sean Molde of Alpine named to UA dean's list
Matthew Morrison of Springville named to UA dean's list
Frances Proctor of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Cameron Rider of Moody named to UA president's list
James Roy of Talladega named to UA dean's list
Robert Roy of Talladega named to UA dean's list
Andrew Schrimscher of Odenville named to UA dean's list
Margaret Seay of Pell City named to UA president's list
Courtney Simmons of Talladega named to UA dean's list
Collin Stephens of Oxford named to UA dean's list
Kaylie Stephens of Munford named to UA president's list
Mason Swain of Talladega named to UA dean's list
Charles Tankersley of Sylacauga named to UA president's list
Colton Tucker of Pell City named to UA dean's list
Emmanuel Webb of Oxford named to UA dean's list
Emily Ryant of Springville named to UA president's list
Jenny Ward of Pell City named to UA president's list
Zachary Miller of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Tamara Melvin of Moody named to UA dean's list
Hannah Hammonds of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Andrea Albus of Pell City named to UA president's list
Katherine Andrews of Springville named to UA president's list
Ashley Arrington of Moody named to UA president's list
Makenna Beard of Ashville named to UA dean's list
Kaley Bruce of Leeds named to UA dean's list
Perkins Carden of Ashville named to UA president's list
Jayla Carr of Odenville named to UA dean's list
Analise Chambers of Odenville named to UA president's list
Austin Chisolm of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Brendan Chisolm of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Skyla Cooley of Munford named to UA president's list
Holly Costello of Vincent named to UA president's list
Mia Datcher of Vincent named to UA president's list
Elizabeth Dickson of Sylacauga named to UA president's list
Charity Frees of Pell City named to UA president's list
Meagan Garrison of Odenville named to UA dean's list
Brylane Hay of Sylacauga named to UA president's list
Brandon Haynes of Oxford named to UA president's list
Matthew King of Eastaboga named to UA dean's list
Pearl Langley of Lincoln named to UA president's list
Maggie Lee of Pell City named to UA dean's list
Carolyn Marlowe of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Emily Mellon of Oxford named to UA president's list
Aidan Miles-Jamison of Oxford named to UA dean's list
Hayden Owings of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list
Anna Pattillo of Leeds named to UA president's list
Whitney Ponder of Moody named to UA dean's list
Andrew Price of Odenville named to UA president's list
Hannah Renda of Odenville named to UA dean's list
Hunter Robinson of Springville named to UA dean's list
Patrick Royster of Talladega named to UA dean's list
Henry Sargent of Ashville named to UA president's list
Blake Steed of Lincoln named to UA president's list
Taylor Stefaniak of Pell City named to UA dean's list
Destiny Thomas of Lincoln named to UA president's list
Matthew Willingham of Moody named to UA dean's list
Judson Harmon of Talladega named to UA dean's list