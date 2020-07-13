Several from local area make UA dean's, president's lists for spring

University of Alabama logo

The logo for the University of Alabama.

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

Those students include many from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area.

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The local honorees included:

  • Kearia Burrell of Oxford named to UA dean's list

  • Caroline Costello of Vincent named to UA dean's list

  • Astral Heathcock of Lincoln named to UA president's list

  • Noah Hunt of Springville named to UA dean's list

  • Christopher Jarmon of Oxford named to UA president's list

  • Molly Jones of Lincoln named to UA president's list

  • Ashlyn Maniscalco of Moody named to UA president's list

  • Zharia McKenzie of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Caitlyn McTier of Sylacauga named to UA president's list

  • Annabeth Mellon of Oxford named to UA president's list

  • Hannah Mitchell of Moody named to UA dean's list

  • Andrea Nicastro of Cropwell named to UA president's list

  • Joseph Nicastro of Cropwell named to UA president's list

  • Allexus Phillips of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Denver Rumsey of Sylacauga named to UA president's list

  • Nikolas Smith of Eastaboga named to UA dean's list

  • Allie Stewart of Cropwell named to UA president's list

  • Kaitlyn Vincent of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Erica West of Cropwell named to UA president's list

  • Jordan Willingham of Moody named to UA president's list

  • Caitlyn Layfield of Talladega named to UA president's list

  • Darryl Bowen of Oxford named to UA dean's list

  • Ashley Brown of Childersburg named to UA dean's list

  • Devin Childers of Riverside named to UA dean's list

  • Tylan Coleman of Childersburg named to UA president's list

  • Claire Craig of Lincoln named to UA president's list

  • Dakota Daugherty of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Russell Fornwalt of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Alyssa Hollingsworth of Munford named to UA president's list

  • Molly Green of Pell City named to UA president's list

  • McKenzie Hosey of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Rachel Huie of Springville named to UA president's list

  • Steven Marlowe of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Jacob Morgan of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Hannah Owens of Pell City named to UA president's list

  • Sophie Poteracki of Riverside named to UA dean's list

  • Kayla Riggs of Moody named to UA president's list

  • Nicolas Rinehart of Oxford named to UA dean's list

  • Andrew Roberts of Talladega named to UA president's list

  • Kendall Robinson of Oxford named to UA dean's list

  • William Turley of Oxford named to UA president's list

  • Rachel Watts of Moody named to UA president's list

  • Briyana Haywood of Moody named to UA president's list

  • Tameron Williams of Pell City named to UA dean's list

  • Sara Lewis of Talladega named to UA president's list

  • David Smith of Moody named to UA dean's list

  • Hunter Armstrong of Moody named to UA dean's list

  • Laura Arrington of Pell City named to UA dean's list

  • Molly Barr of Pell City named to UA president's list

  • Griffith Boykin of Moody named to UA dean's list

  • Madison Burchett of Ashville named to UA president's list

  • Sydni Cooley of Munford named to UA president's list

  • Rabecca Davis of Pell City named to UA dean's list

  • Tyler Dowdy of Pell City named to UA president's list

  • Jacqueline Gaines of Talladega named to UA dean's list

  • Shelby Harris of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Samuel Hayes of Springville named to UA president's list

  • Joshua Hemphill of Lincoln named to UA president's list

  • Chloe Howard of Pell City named to UA dean's list

  • Jordan Kirk of Munford named to UA president's list

  • Daniel Lee of Springville named to UA president's list

  • Cody Lessley of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Kathryn Love of Oxford named to UA president's list

  • Danielle McKinney of Oxford named to UA president's list

  • Kallen Mccain of Childersburg named to UA president's list

  • Maggie Mcgee of Odenville named to UA dean's list

  • Sean Molde of Alpine named to UA dean's list

  • Matthew Morrison of Springville named to UA dean's list

  • Frances Proctor of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Cameron Rider of Moody named to UA president's list

  • James Roy of Talladega named to UA dean's list

  • Robert Roy of Talladega named to UA dean's list

  • Andrew Schrimscher of Odenville named to UA dean's list

  • Margaret Seay of Pell City named to UA president's list

  • Courtney Simmons of Talladega named to UA dean's list

  • Collin Stephens of Oxford named to UA dean's list

  • Kaylie Stephens of Munford named to UA president's list

  • Mason Swain of Talladega named to UA dean's list

  • Charles Tankersley of Sylacauga named to UA president's list

  • Colton Tucker of Pell City named to UA dean's list

  • Emmanuel Webb of Oxford named to UA dean's list

  • Emily Ryant of Springville named to UA president's list

  • Jenny Ward of Pell City named to UA president's list

  • Zachary Miller of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Tamara Melvin of Moody named to UA dean's list

  • Hannah Hammonds of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Andrea Albus of Pell City named to UA president's list

  • Katherine Andrews of Springville named to UA president's list

  • Ashley Arrington of Moody named to UA president's list

  • Makenna Beard of Ashville named to UA dean's list

  • Kaley Bruce of Leeds named to UA dean's list

  • Perkins Carden of Ashville named to UA president's list

  • Jayla Carr of Odenville named to UA dean's list

  • Analise Chambers of Odenville named to UA president's list

  • Austin Chisolm of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Brendan Chisolm of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Skyla Cooley of Munford named to UA president's list

  • Holly Costello of Vincent named to UA president's list

  • Mia Datcher of Vincent named to UA president's list

  • Elizabeth Dickson of Sylacauga named to UA president's list

  • Charity Frees of Pell City named to UA president's list

  • Meagan Garrison of Odenville named to UA dean's list

  • Brylane Hay of Sylacauga named to UA president's list

  • Brandon Haynes of Oxford named to UA president's list

  • Matthew King of Eastaboga named to UA dean's list

  • Pearl Langley of Lincoln named to UA president's list

  • Maggie Lee of Pell City named to UA dean's list

  • Carolyn Marlowe of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Emily Mellon of Oxford named to UA president's list

  • Aidan Miles-Jamison of Oxford named to UA dean's list

  • Hayden Owings of Sylacauga named to UA dean's list

  • Anna Pattillo of Leeds named to UA president's list

  • Whitney Ponder of Moody  named to UA dean's list

  • Andrew Price of Odenville named to UA president's list

  • Hannah Renda of Odenville named to UA dean's list

  • Hunter Robinson of Springville named to UA dean's list

  • Patrick Royster of Talladega named to UA dean's list

  • Henry Sargent of Ashville named to UA president's list

  • Blake Steed of Lincoln named to UA president's list

  • Taylor Stefaniak of Pell City named to UA dean's list

  • Destiny Thomas of Lincoln named to UA president's list

  • Matthew Willingham of Moody named to UA dean's list

  • Judson Harmon of Talladega named to UA dean's list

