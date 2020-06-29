Several from local area make Samford University dean’s list

BIRMINGHAM -- Samford University recently recognized 1,759 students named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list, including several from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
The local honorees included
Brannon Forbus, of Childersburg;
Jones Willingham, of Cropwell;
Chotsani Holifield, of Leeds;
Hannah Reeder, of Leeds;
Jeremy Birchfield, of Leeds;
Rebekah Marsh, of Leeds;
Maci Johnsey, of Margaret;
Caleb Phillips, of Odenville;
Eden Walker, of Pell City;
Meagan Golden, of Pell City;
Kayla Glidewell, of Pell City;
Abby Swaney, of Springville;
Jordan Shoop, of Springville;
Rylee Jones, of Sylacauga;
Anna Tankersley, of Sylacauga;
Ashleigh Davis, of Talladega;
Mary Lightsey, of Vincent;
Corey Young, of Ashville;
Jennifer Cone, of Steele; and
Seth Ford, of Oxford.