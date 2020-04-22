Several from Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area honored by Gadsden State

GADSDEN -- Several students from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area were among those honored recently by Gadsden State Community College, according to a press release.
Gadsden State has been honoring students for their academic achievements for more than five decades during a traditional Honors Day program.
That all changed with campus closures in mid-March resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
“We knew we would not be able to celebrate our students in a traditional format, but it was important to us to recognize them in some way,” said Dr. Martha Lavender, president. “In an effort to share their successes with family and friends, we decided to do virtual programs that are readily accessible to everyone.”
Two virtual programs were produced by the Gadsden State Public Relations and Marketing Department and posted online. The programs include short comments from various Gadsden State faculty and administrators as well as photographs of many of the students being honored.
The virtual Honors Day program for students attending the Ayers Campus was posted on the Gadsden State website and social media platforms at 2 p.m. April 20. Students attending campuses in Etowah and Cherokee counties were featured in a video posted at 2 p.m. April 21.
The virtual programs can be found on the Student Life page atwww.gadsdenstate.com or Gadsden State’s official pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as its YouTube channel.
Headlining the award winners from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area is Abrianna LaRae Turner, of Steele, who was selected for an Outstanding Achievement Award.
Turner has persevered in her pursuit of an education despite her mother being incarcerated and unavailable. She is a Gadsden State Ambassador and a member of the SGA. She also maintains a job at a travel center, where she is a head trainer. Turner will graduate in May with a general studies degree and plans to transfer to Alabama State University to study physical therapy.
Robert Coker, of Oxford, was honored with a Cardinal Foundation -- Cardinals Who Give Scholarship and was also recognized with “outstanding” awards for creating writing, English, history and speech.
Ian Christopher Jobst, of Eastaboga, was recognized as a University of Alabama Community College Distinguished Scholar and received an “outstanding” award for engineering design technology.
Other students from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area earning honors included:
JSU Presidential Transfer Scholarship: Ashley Watson, of Oxford;
JSU Academic Transfer Scholarship: Sadie Martin, of Ashville; and Kaylynn Garrett and Rachael Hendricks, both of Oxford;
JSU Opportunity Transfer Scholarship: Reagan Carroll, of Oxford;
BBVA/Compass Bank Scholarship: Eddie Leonard, of Lincoln;
Cardinal Foundation Swoop Sprint 5K Scholarship: Taylor Seawright, of Ragland;
Lambda Epsilon Chi Paralegal Honor Society Members: Felecia Fleming, of Steele;
Outstanding Electronic Engineering Technology Student: Roman Robinson, of Steele;
Outstanding CTC Peer Tutor Award: Rebecca Boyd, of Oxford;
Outstanding FAME Student: Blaise Adams, of Oxford;
Outstanding Achievement in Office Administration: Sara Taliaferro, of Munford;
Outstanding Students in Auto Collision Repair Technology: William Joseph McGuire, of Munford;
Outstanding Student in Electronic Engineering Technology: Brody Bussie, of Talladega; and
Outstanding Students in Electrical Technology: Michael Boyd, of Oxford.