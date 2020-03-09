Several from Daily Home’s coverage area make South Alabama president’s list

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The University of South Alabama has announced 1,056 students, including several from in and around The Daily Home’s coverage area, have been recognized on the president’s scholars list for the 2019 fall semester, according to a press release.
The South Alabama president's scholars list includes all full-time students earning a 4.0 semester GPA. The list does not apply to graduate students, professional level, unclassified, audit, transient, non-degree, other special categories or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Among the local students making the list:
Alpine
Emily Gerardo
Childersburg
Tanner Brooks
Harpersville
Broxton Sanders
Odenville
Erin Mitchell
Abigail Phillips
The complete president’s scholars list is posted at: http://www.southalabama.edu/departments/registrar/presidents_list.html
The University of South Alabama, home to more than 14,000 students and more than 100 academic programs, is a dynamic community of leaders and learners who support and challenge one another to be actively engaged citizens who advance the Gulf Coast region and the world, the release says.
For more about USA, visit SouthAlabama.edu.