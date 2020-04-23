SERVPRO of Childersburg sanitizes vehicles for Talladega Co. sheriff at no cost

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- SERVPRO in Childersburg, which serves Talladega, Clay, Randolph and St. Clair counties, sent team members to sanitize 16 vehicles, including jail transport vehicles, deputy cruisers, unmarked vehicles for investigators and administrative vehicles, belonging to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday at no charge.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said SERVPRO agreed to return Tuesday to sanitize more vehicles in his agency’s fleet and estimated 20 to 25 vehicles would be cleaned during that visit. Kilgore thanked SERVPRO for providing the service.