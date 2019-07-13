SYLACAUGA -- Saturday at the J. Craig Community Center in Sylacauga more than 300 volunteers bedecked in bright red shirts contributed their time to serving the community and helping neighbors as part of Serve Day.
Volunteers pooled resources and pitched in to mow lawns, pick up litter, remove debris, paint, clean and anything else that needed doing through projects across the city.
Painting hallways and desks at Nichols-Lawson Middle School and painting and landscaping at Sylacauga High were a few of the selected projects. Many volunteers met at the New Life Center and dispersed in all directions to do what they could to help make the community just a little better.
More than 500 hamburgers were being grilled (plus sides) to feed anyone with an appetite.
Several groups were involved in organizing the effort, including the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Program Class of 2019. Church of the Highlands, Sylacauga campus, helped host and organize the event.