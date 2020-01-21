Septage spill near Lincoln on Sunday night raises concerns

LINCOLN -- City concerns were heightened following a spill Sunday night near the septage site on Holly Hills Road.
According to Absolute Environmental owner Bo Header, the spill was caused when a cap fell off a truck transporting septage to the Land Application site his company operates.
Header said the spill was an accident, and his company worked to clean it up.
“It's no different than any other accident,” Header said. “They happen.”
According to Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson, the Fire Department received a call about the spill around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Watson said the department’s HAZMAT team was dispatched to deal with the spill. This was done due to the presence of treated septic waste in the material.
Lincoln fire Chief Mike Wesley said his crew did not spray off the road at the time due to concerns of creating an ice hazard due to rapidly dropping temperatures.
“We didn’t wanna put water on the road to become a hazard to someone else,” Wesley said by phone Tuesday.
Wesley said the department did not want to make a bad situation worse. Watson said some cars did drive through the spill.
Header said his company worked to clean the road from around 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday. Header said that was company policy for Absolute Environmental.
“We clean up all our spills,” he said.
Header also said he did not consider the spill a hazardous situation, citing that it involved organic waste, not chemical waste.
For Watson, this is another reason the city does not wish for Absolute Environmental to operate its Land Application near Lincoln.
“This is just another reason for this site to be shut down,” Watson said Monday.
On Jan. 10, residents met with city and Talladega County officials about concerns over the site. During the meeting, Watson and Councilman Joey Callahan shared many of the residents’ reservations.
Watson has continually worried about the affect the site will have on nearby Lincoln Park. County Commissioner Jackie Swinford also attended and spoke at the meeting.
During the Talladega County Commission meeting Jan 13, the commission authorized the county attorney to assist the city with dealing with the site.
It was also a topic of discussion during Lincoln’s City Council meeting Jan 14.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has received three complaints about the site, according to records on its website.
The first two, on Jan. 8 and 13, were referred to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which marked that the site was permitted and operating within that permit.
The third, on Jan. 20, was specifically about the spill which took place Jan. 19. This complaint is marked as having been forwarded to ADPH and the Alabama Onsite Wastewater Board, according to the complaint record.