 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CIRCUIT COURT ROUNDUP

Sentences imposed in drug, theft cases

A Lincoln who has been indicted for heroin trafficking had his bond revoked Wednesday after testing positive for numerous controlled substances.

Jeremy Lamar Lane, 39, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore. After he failed the drug test, Woodruff ordered his bond revoked and sent him back to the Talladega County Metro Jail. Lane’s case will be on the docket again Feb. 1.