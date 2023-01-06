Sentences imposed in drug, theft cases

A Lincoln who has been indicted for heroin trafficking had his bond revoked Wednesday after testing positive for numerous controlled substances.
Jeremy Lamar Lane, 39, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore. After he failed the drug test, Woodruff ordered his bond revoked and sent him back to the Talladega County Metro Jail. Lane’s case will be on the docket again Feb. 1.
Lane was arrested Aug. 31, 2020, following a traffic stop in Lincoln. At the time, he had more than four grams of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. He was also served a warrant for another trafficking case, stemming from a stop on Prieb’s Mill Road in Munford less than a month earlier.
Bond on the Lincoln charge was initially set at $100,000, but was later reduced to $25,000, according to court documents.
— Beverly Denise Martin, 38, was sentenced to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation and six months in jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively.
— Lawson Wayne Gardner, 46, was sentenced to 25 months, split, nine months probation to serve and 24 months probation for receiving stolen property in the first degree and 129 days in jail for attempting to elude.
—Travis Aaron Kinard, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation on count one and six months in jail for counts two and three.
— Nijahl Nitez Garrett, 24, was sentenced to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree,, six months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days in jail for attempting to elude.
— Bradley Kyle Ford, 29, had his bond revoked for theft of property in the first degree after failing a drug test.