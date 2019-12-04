TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced 21 people who had pleaded guilty to various felony charges, including nine who pleaded to unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Most of these pleas had been entered previously, but a handful were entered as pleas on information, meaning the defendant pleaded guilty before being indicted by a grand jury.
According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Christina Kilgore, those sentenced Tuesday were:
Ricky Lynn Patterson, 60, to 70 months, split, 12 months in prison and 24 months probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card;
Keith Tyron McClure, 37, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card;
Dustin Leon Carr, 31, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree;
Teresa Lee Shierling, 46, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Rebecca Jean Williams, 29, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Terry Swain, 56, to 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of prescription medication without a prescription. Swain was indicted on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Tyree C. Robinson, 24, to 135 months, suspended, 36 months probation for robbery in the second degree. Robinson was indicted on a charge of robbery in the first degree but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Raph Dewayne Smith, 35, to concurrent sentences of 78 months, suspended, 24 months probation, for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree. A second distribution case was dismissed, Kilgore said;
Cameron D. Silmon, 23, to 22 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the third degree;
George F. Rivers, 29, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of burglar's tools;
Samantha Hill Ogle, 44, to three years in prison for escape in the third degree;
Crystal Michelle Sneed, 43, to 31 months, split, nine months in jail and 24 months probation for possession of a forged instrument;
Kenny Dylan Smith, 27, to 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of drug paraphernalia; a charge of possession of marijuana in the first degree was dismissed;
Jacob Andrew Price, 34, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Dontarius J. Dowdell, 28, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of marijuana. Dowdell entered a plea on information;
Zachary Seth St. John, 35, to 40 months, split, 12 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. St. John also entered a plea on information;
Reginald Neal, 29, to 58 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. Neal was indicted on a charge of trafficking but pleaded to the lesser charge;
Nickolas Alan Miles, 23, to 70 months, split, 15 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance; 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of drug paraphernalia; and six months in jail, suspended, 24 months probation for attempting to elude, with all sentences running concurrently;
Justin Craig Gallman, 32, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance; and
Johnny Ray Machen, 52, to 20 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.