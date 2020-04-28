SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Pell City High School softball seniors

Pell City High School softball seniors, from left, Katie Henderson, Mya McDaniel, Kelsey Watson, and Lily Fincher. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 7-8 record.

