SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Childersburg High School baseball team

Childersburg baseball seniors 2020

Childersburg High School baseball seniors: Isaac Celestine, Cameron Thrash, Christian Gardner, Ryan Logan and Marquis Reynolds. The Tigers finished the season with a 5-5 record.

 Submitted photo

Childersburg High School baseball seniors: Isaac Celestine, Cameron Thrash, Christian Gardner, Ryan Logan and Marquis Reynolds. The Tigers finished the season with a 5-5 record.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...