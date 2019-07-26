Tuberville speaks at Sylacauga Country Club

U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, running in the 2020 Republican primary, spoke to the Talladega County Republican Social Club recently at the Sylacauga Country Club.

 Submitted photo

SYLACAUGA -- U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, running in the 2020 Republican primary, spoke to the Talladega County Republican Social Club recently at the Sylacauga Country Club.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and meet the people here in Sylacauga,” Tuberville told WOIL TV-47. “I’m very serious about this race. This may be one of the most important times in the history of one of our elections. We have to get Donald Trump re-elected.”

Tuberville said three core values helped found this country -- God, family and education -- and added the U.S. has got to get back to them.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...