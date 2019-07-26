SYLACAUGA -- U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, running in the 2020 Republican primary, spoke to the Talladega County Republican Social Club recently at the Sylacauga Country Club.
“It’s a great opportunity to come out and meet the people here in Sylacauga,” Tuberville told WOIL TV-47. “I’m very serious about this race. This may be one of the most important times in the history of one of our elections. We have to get Donald Trump re-elected.”
Tuberville said three core values helped found this country -- God, family and education -- and added the U.S. has got to get back to them.