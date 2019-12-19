Sen. Jim McClendon talks districting, Ritz, tourism with Talladega council

TALLADEGA -- State Sen. Jim McClendon addressed an informal gathering of the Talladega City Council, mayor and city manager about an hour before Monday night’s regular council meeting.
Although no action could be taken during the informal meeting, McClendon offered his assistance in several possible areas.
As a state House member, McClendon was previously involved in the redrawing of Senate district lines that took Talladega from having one senator who lived in the county to having four senators, none of whom lived in the county.
“It’s not gerrymandering,” he told the council. “When our redistricting went before the (state) Supreme Court, they said, ‘Well, nothing wrong with that district,’” referring to the ones including Talladega.
Now that he is in the Senate, McClendon said he will be involved in redistricting again after 2020, and he urged the city to make every effort to get an accurate count.
“Alabama is growing, but unfortunately, we’re not growing as fast as some states like Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania,” he said. “We may be losing a congressman, which means we also lose an electoral vote, which isn’t good.”
Jim Whitson, chairman of the Talladega Industrial Development Board (a different agency than the county Industrial Development Authority), also attended the informal meeting Monday.
Whitson said he was there to discuss an issue relating to The Historic Ritz Theatre. While helping the theatre get new speakers, Whitson said he had been surprised to learn the facility was exempt from state and federal income taxes but not from state sales taxes.
McClendon recommended working with staff in Montgomery to get a bill a drawn up, and then urged him to keep calling.
“It helps to have help, to have the locals involved,” McClendon said. “When I don’t hear from (Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John) Mascia every week, I start to worry about him.”
The senator recommended the city’s attorney work with someone in Montgomery to draw up the tax exemption for The Ritz.
He also recommended Council President Joe Power and Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson work closely with Alabama Director of Tourism Lee Sentell on marketing the city. Power also suggested forming a consortium of cities and counties in east Alabama that could help market each other.