PELL CITY – The annual Seddon Baptist Church Fallapalooza coming up Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. has grown to include a vintage car show as part of the event to celebrate the season in a safe, family-oriented way.
Anyone interested in displaying a vintage car during the festivities is asked to reserve a space beforehand by calling the church office at 205-338-4285 or by going to www.seddonbaptist.net/carshow to register online.
Again this year, the event will include kids’ inflatables, the Gamezone truck, carnival games, a hayride, a cakewalk and more. There will also be plenty of candy, popcorn and peanuts for the kids, and hungry adults or children can also order from several food trucks that will participate in the event.
“It is free of charge and it is for the whole community,” said Norma Jean Jones, one of the event organizers. “It is for the safety of the kids and to bring the community together. And there will be plenty of candy.
“I know it’s going to be a lot of fun. I bet all the kids that come will sleep really well Saturday night.”
Parking in a secure lot will be available.
Seddon Baptist Church is at 4205 Cogswell Ave., Pell City.