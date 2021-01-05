Second Saturday event gaining foothold in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Go ahead and mark the second Saturday of each month on your calendar now.
Talladega Bottling Works owner Kevin Smith will be “establish(ing) a coordinated community event in the city of Talladega,” according to documents he sent to the City Council on Monday night. “The event will consist of indoor and outdoor vendors markets, outdoor live musical performances, food trucks, a local car show and more, while following safe practices and social distance guidelines.”
Smith went on to explain he was coming to the council to request waivers of vendor permits and business license requirements for every second Saturday for calendar 2021, as well as a waiver of the city’s open container ordinance.
He asked that sections of Court Street, East Coffee Street and Bednash Road be closed during the event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. He also requested access to the city owned parking lots at the Davey Allison Memorial Park and behind the Bottling Works building.
The council was amenable to all of Smith’s requests for the coming months but was wary about giving blanket approval for the entire year. Smith had told interim City Manager Kelsey Gallaher he was asking far in advance to allow him to advertise the event and hire performers.
Councilman Joe Power excused himself from the Zoom meeting and called Smith, saying Smith had agreed to approval for the event three months at a time. The council eventually approved the event for January, February and March.
According to a flier circulating online, the event coming up this Saturday will begin at 11 a.m., starting with live performances by local artists Jerry Wills and Jake Dial; a local marketplace for artists, crafters and other vendors; and registration for a cornhole tournament. The tournament starts at noon.
Also scheduled for noon is the love “music mashup” with Michael David Vaughn, followed by bluegrass from Beyond Blessed at 1 p.m. and jazzy blues from Elnora Spencer at 2.
At 3 p.m, the bill includes top regional live artists Josiah Rodda and Patrick Barnett, followed at 4 by a songwriter spotlight featuring Jerry Wolfe and Tyler Smith.
Classic country from Tina Marie Sings starts at 5 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Kat Hunter at 6.
The headliners come on at 7 p.m., featuring Todd Simpson and Mojo Child, Clint Park and Nine Times Brighter. The show goes until midnight.