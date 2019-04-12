PELL CITY -- Members of Second Baptist Church will perform in a special Easter play the day before Easter.
The play, “Victory of the Cross,” written by Loretta Brasher and Denisha Clark, mother and daughter, will start at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 20. Doors to the church in Pell City will open at 5.
The mother-daughter duo began writing the play shortly after Christmas, Loretta Brasher said. Brasher is the wife of Second Baptist Church Pastor Allen Brasher.
Church members have been practicing the play for the past six weeks, she said.
“They have put a lot of work into this,” said Debbie Blevins, who helps publicize church events.
Brasher said there are about 15-20 people involved in the production of the play.
The play shares the story of Jesus from his trial through judgement and rapture, his final days on earth as he went through death, burial and the resurrection on that first Easter morning.
Brasher said the play will last anywhere from one hour to 90 minutes. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
“We’re a small church with a big heart,” Brasher said.
Second Baptist Church is at 103 33rd St. N, just off U.S. 78.
Pastor Brasher has been the minister of the church for the past 2 ½ years. He said when he started as the pastor, there were 17 people attending Sunday services.
“We had 41 people last Sunday,” Brasher said. “I am expecting a couple to join the church soon, so we are growing.”
This is the first Easter play the church has held since Brasher became pastor. The church always hold a Christmas program for the children.
Brasher grew up in Leeds and retired from Southern Natural Gas Company. He lived in the Seddon Shores Community in Pell City for 17 years on Logan Martin Lake before moving to Southside, near Gadsden.
The 72-year-old pastor, along with his wife, moved to Southside to be close to their daughter and son-in-law.
Second Baptist Church Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m., with worship services at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church holds Bible study each Wednesday, with a meal served at 5 p.m. and Bible study starting at 6.