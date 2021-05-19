Searching for deputies, corrections officers, Talladega County tries getting creative

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, like a lot of employers of late, is facing a staffing shortage, particularly at the Talladega County Metro Jail.
Kilgore said that in the hopes of correcting the problem, he worked closely with the Talladega County Commission and County Administrator Pat Lyle to approve a new set of pay scales and incentives for new and existing employees.
“We’re at least 20 corrections officers short, we’ve been having to use off-duty deputies and hopefully some retired folks working part-time now to supplement our corrections staff,” he said. “Nobody’s applying. So we met with the commission and with Pat Lyle, and they created a unique pay scale for law enforcement.”
The new scale increases the starting pay for both deputies and corrections officers, Kilgore said.
“And there’s also a $5,000 signing bonus that we hope is going to attract some qualified applicants as well," he said. "And it allows us to retain more existing staff with bonuses, too. There is an immediate $2,000 bonus for current employees, another $2,000 in 12 months, and then $1,000 12 months after that. I’m excited.
"Hopefully, we will be able to get, and keep, some quality people in these vacant positions, and I’m very grateful for the assistance and willingness to help that the commissioners and the administrator have shown in this situation.”
Previously, all county employees had used the same pay scale, he added.
“This one is exclusively for law enforcement, so it covers deputies and corrections officers," he said. "I know everyone is feeling the crunch right now, for a multitude of different reasons, including the fact that you can make more sitting at home than you can working at the jail. This will help address that.”
The new pay scales and incentives go into effect immediately.
Applications can be downloaded of the sheriff’s website (www.talladegacountyal.org › government › sherif) or at the sheriff’s office in the Talladega County Judicial Building.
Applications should be returned to P.O. Box 996, attention Talladega County Civil Service Board, Talladega, Alabama 35161.
Kilgore said he or chief deputy Josh Tubbs also would be happy to talk with any potential applicants regarding questions or concerns they might have.