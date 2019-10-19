TALLADEGA -- Like many local residents, Sean Dietrich has a passion for fishing and being on the water.
“Oh, yeah,” the humorist and raconteur said. “Living on Choctawhatchee Bay in Florida, that’s a big part of life. I have a 14-foot bass boat that I use and another one that I don’t use. It’s important to have two boats, because when one breaks down, you have another one that can break down. And that gives you the makings to create some vehicle yard art.”
Dietrich will bring his distinctive style of Southern humor and storytelling to Talladega on Sunday for a matinee performance (3 p.m.) at The Historic Ritz Theatre. A podcast producer and the author of 12 books, he fills his live shows with stories of small towns, rural communities, baseball games, church socials and front porches.
His humor was evident while speaking about his upcoming performance during a phone conversation with The Daily Home, which was frequently interrupted by poor cellular reception while Dietrich traveled on rural back roads between Elba, Alabama, and DeFuniak Springs, Florida, on his way home from a six-night tour.
What can the audience expect at your show?
"Oooh, boy. They can expect to see a man with full-blown attention deficit disorder try to eke his way through recollections of his childhood. And I'll play a few songs, which is my way of tricking the audience into thinking I know what I'm doing."
Do you consider yourself a comedian?
"I'm more of a storyteller. I do like humor, and it's very important to me, so maybe a humorist might be a better way to describe what I do. I don't really have an act that I've worked on. My goal is just to entertain people with some stories and make them feel good for a little bit of time."
Did you begin performing through your writing?
“Writing has always pretty much been my main thing. I began getting invited to do public speaking and tell some of the stories I’d written. I write a regular column that’s coming up on its seventh year, and I’ve probably written about 1,700 columns as of this month. I went about it backwards, because I started publishing online every day, and then newspapers started calling me and asking if they could publish it. I couldn’t tell you how many local papers it’s in now, but I regularly get feedback from all over the place – Washington state; Texas; Savannah, Georgia; Pennsylvania; even Winnipeg, Canada.”
Is Stars of Alabama your first novel?
“In a way. It’s my first full-length novel with a publishing company. I have two others out, but they’re pretty short, more like novellas. In this book, it’s special because I’m writing to Alabamians about their beloved state. The region itself is as much of a character as any of the people in the book. It’s written in a conversational style that should be easy to read, mostly because I don’t know many big words.”
Who are some of the writers who have influenced you?
“It’s cliché, but I love Mark Twain. I’ve read everything he ever wrote. Erma Bombeck. Definitely Lewis Grizzard. Sometimes I get compared in my shows to Garrison Keillor, but we’re not really alike. Although I do love his writing.”
Are you originally from the South, or did it become home to you?
"My father's side of the family is from Kansas, and I was born in Missouri. We moved to Florida when I was a boy, so it's the only home I've ever really known. And where we live in Walton County, Florida, our county line touches the Alabama line. Everybody I know has family in Alabama, and we don’t talk any different or act any different. Most of us believe we’re Alabama residents who have Florida driver’s licenses. You don’t see Gators or Seminoles on bumpers around here. You see Roll Tide or the other one.”
What are your favorite things about the South?
"Definitely the food. And the hospitality. I was never a major traveler, but since I started doing this, I've had the opportunity to travel a lot the last few years, and I learned that not everybody is as hospitable as we are here.
"I was in New York City and opened the door at a restaurant for a lady. She zipped right in past me, about 10 other guys zipped in right behind her, and before I knew it, I'd held the door for about 50 people, and not a single person turned to say 'thank you.' Another thing they do there is get stiff when you try to hug them. I'm a hugger, but it's odd to try to hug someone and they turn into a dead fish."
How do your stories and humor go over with non-Southern audiences?
"Hit and miss. It can get interesting and unpredictable because of the culture gap. Like when I was talking to a group of people from Wisconsin. We were in Alabama, but the entire audience was from Wisconsin. We couldn't have been any more different. They didn't know what pear salad or tomato aspic are, and their fried chicken is without the bone. What is that all about?
"Anyway, at first, my stuff didn't land, but somewhere midway through, something broke, and they began to laugh. Maybe because what I was talking about was so foreign and exotic to them, they were laughing to hide their discomfort. Or maybe they had just decided to view me as a complete certifiable nut."
That isn’t likely to happen when you're at The Ritz.
"No, I don't think so. The people in Talladega are my people. I've been to races there and camped out, so I'm around my people when I'm in Talladega."