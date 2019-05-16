SYLACAUGA – The City Schools Foundation recognized the first contributors to its “30 for 30” campaign Tuesday.
The Foundation has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. Founded in August 1988 by Dr. Joe Morton, who was superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools at that time, and a group of education-focused community leaders, the Foundation was one of the first K-12 school foundations in Alabama and the nation.
Total contributions have exceeded $1.9 million, with the interest from contributions funding more than 1,100 grants over the last 30 years.
Foundation grants have funded additional resources to support classroom learning, including chromebooks, computers, iPads, Smart Boards, fine arts, reading initiatives, math and science programs, physical education equipment, band upgrades and Spanish-teaching materials, to name a few.
The Foundation has awarded 56 Foundation Chairs in honor or memory of individuals and businesses who have contributed $25,000. The most recent chair presentation was Tuesday to Wells Fargo Bank.
The Foundation has focused this year on its 30th anniversary community campaign called “30 for 30.”
Carol Sprayberry, executive director of the Foundation, presented crystal plaques honoring the first individuals and companies pledging to the campaign.
They are Dr. David and Molly Currie; Drs. Clay and Renee Davis; Mike and Lou Earle Deason; Judge Jerry and Libby Fielding; Don and Lynn Hodges; Honda Manufacturing; Dr. Joe and Margaret Morton; John and Roxann Parrish; Pinecrest PTO—Amanda Thomas; Lewis and Kathleen Robinson; Steve and Carol Sprayberry; Barry and Jane Vaughn; David and Kelley Wassermann; Wells Fargo Bank—Ben Cleveland; and Vaden Toyota—Kurt and Christen Bowman.
Also, the Foundation recognized Vaden Toyota of Sylacauga for donating $25 per car sold, new or used, to the Foundation since August 1, 2018. Vaden has donated more than $14,000 since it committed to do this, said Sprayberry.
Kurt and Christen Bowman on Tuesday gave the Foundation another $1,575 from Vaden.
Debbie Barnett, administrative assistant for instruction, said the money given by Vaden reaches “our classrooms and students. These contributions have been directed solely to the advancement of the Math Initiative, impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools.”
Barnett said one student told her about his classroom’s new clocks purchased with Vaden’s contribution. The clocks, she said, make learning elapsed time more engaging for students. “Thank you. You have made math class better,” Barnett said.
There are several ways for the community of Sylacauga to make contributions—memorials and honorariums, purchasing a paver/marble through the Aggie Walk Brick Campaign and supporting a pending or new Chair.
Since the Foundation was founded, more than $1.2 million has been given to teachers through grants affecting more than 348,000 students.
Mail contributions to the attention of Mrs. Carol Sprayberry, Executive Director, 43 North Broadway, Sylacauga, AL 35150. Those interested may also visit the Foundation’s website, www.scsfoundation.net, or visit its Facebook page, Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.