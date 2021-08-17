Scrimmage provides answers for Bulldogs going into opener

Winterboro opened fall camp with several questions regarding several positions, but those questions seemed to get answered on Monday.
The scrimmage game allowed head coach Skylar Mansfield and the Winterboro coach staff to see who they rely on when they take the field for their season opener at Vincent on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“Monday was probably the first day that we went full tilt and let the kids really hit without a quick whistle,” Mansfield said.” (Monday) was probably one of the most physical days of the year for us. We got out of it for what we were looking for. We were able to solidify our depth chart and see who needs some work and see who can play.”
The biggest question going into the season was the Bulldogs’ offensive line. Winterboro had to replace the entire offensive line from last season’s team that went 9-2.
Mansfield is pleased with the progression that the line has made throughout the past two weeks.
“I’m really excited about the development of the line,” Mansfield said. “They have come a long way, we have some backup guys that are ready to go in if one goes down that can come in and do the job. We scrimmaged on Friday. We split them up and let the coaches pick teams. We really got a good look of all of our linemen.”
The real test for the Bulldogs will be on Thursday when they take on Class 2A foe Vincent.
Last season, Winterboro defeated the Yellow Jackets without taking a snap as Vincent had a forfeit due to COVID-19. Vincent was forced to forfeit their first three games of the season due to COVID-19.
Vincent proved to have an explosive offense as they scored 33 or more points in four of the seven games they played in 2020.
The Yellow Jackets return several key players on offense including Jamarey Lawson who rushed for 700 yards as a backup running back last season.
“Lawson is a vertical runner,” Mansfield said. “He’s not running a whole lot to the sideline, he’s getting yards. That’s going to be the big thing for us to try to slow him down. We probably can’t stop or contain him, but we can slow him down a little bit. The quarterback graduated so they will be playing a new kid at quarterback. We played them in JV last year and they beat us, so we got to see that kid a little bit. Their strong point is their offensive line, they get after you. They have a great system that they run. You can tell that they are coached well.”
Last season, Winterboro was carried by their defense as they only allowed 14 points per game.
Going into Thursday’s game, the Bulldogs’ strength should be their defense as they return several key players including a pair of all-state players in Troy McKinney and Chance Dandridge.
Scoring the football, however, was the problem for Winterboro as they only averaged 20 points per game. Last season, the Bulldogs scored 15 points or fewer in five games.
Mansfield said has seen some improvement on offense as several players have stepped up.
“We have been executing the game plan and the kids have been really focused,” Mansfield said.” As I said at media day, we are trying to get (running back) Jahaslin (James) the ball. His physique work ethic has really come along to help his success at running back. Jake (Travis) is getting wiser with the ball. He is really learning how to read defenses and understand the concepts of the passing game. We have five or six guys that can stretch the field and open up the run game. I‘m really excited about our offense. We have developed a line and they have come a long way. I’m really excited to see how we utilize our weapons.“