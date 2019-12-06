TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall hosted the first Connecting with the Community Meeting on Sunday in partnership with The Commissioners Park Boys and Girls Club and Aletheia House, according to a press release.
The meeting was at the club.
Although Hall represents Ward 2, the release says the event was attended by residents of all areas of the city.
“During this open forum, attendees were able to speak candidly to city leaders as well as each other about the direction the city is moving in, particularly as it relates to education,” the release says. “Ward 5 Board of Education member James Braswell and Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball were also on hand to address topics ranging from Alabama’s failing schools list to standardized testing.
“Angela Estelle, who ran for school board in Ward 3, introduced a discussion about The Alabama Literacy Act that went into effect in September 2019. Under this law, third-graders reading below grade level will be retained beginning in the 2021-22 school year, with current first-graders being the first class impacted.
“Superintendent Ball echoed Mrs. Estelle’s concern, and answered questions that arose from this discussion.”
Mildred Woods, director of the Commissioners Park Boys and Girls Club, shared information about the club’s after-school program, including tutoring.
“Other tutoring programs highlighted during this discussion included the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church tutoring program, held in the church’s Life Center on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the Umbrellas of Hope Reading Program held in Westgate Apartments on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” the release says. “Each of these programs is free and open to the public.
“Several retired school teachers were also in attendance and shared their perspectives on literacy challenges and solutions.”
While much of the discussion focused on the school system, attendees also expressed concerns about the city’s roads, particularly the need for lines to be painted on streets in all five wards.
The Connecting with the Community Meeting was designed to last for 75 minutes, and at the conclusion, many in attendance had other concerns that were not able to be addressed that night. These individuals were given the opportunity to submit index cards with their questions and concerns to Hall for further action and discussion.
A future meeting is being planned.