TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins introduced 2019 United Negro College Fund (UNCF) “A Mind Is...” Alumni Award honoree Charles Matthews during a recent gala in Chicago.
Matthews is president and CEO of Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas. According to a Talladega College press release, Matthews is also a Talladega College alumnus and trustee.
Matthews oversees the daily “operations, strategy, growth and administrative activities of WEC Energy Group’s two Illinois utilities that collectively provide natural gas service to nearly 1 million customers and 54 communities,” the release notes.
Derrick Rose of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers served as presenting sponsors of the gala, which is supported by a diverse group of corporate sponsors and individuals who help to further UNCF’s mission of “investing in America’s future by getting students to and through college,” the release adds.
Hawkins serves as chair of the 36 presidents of member institutions for the UNCF board of directors and also serves as UNCF chair of the executive committee of member institutions, vice chair of the corporate board and vice chair of the corporate board executive committee, the release notes.