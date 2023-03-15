School board OKs start of bid process for Graham renovation

The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to authorize Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee to begin taking bids on a major project at the former site of Graham Elementary School.
Graham was closed when the system reorganized last year. Lee said there were plans in the works that would transform the former school into a new central office building that would also include a teacher service center, professional development classrooms, a board room and technical and maintenance facilities.
There would be a series of office suites serving all of the personnel who currently work in the central office building on South Street. Other functions that would move into the Graham site, including the board room and technical departments, are currently located in the former Northside Hal Henderson building.
After the meeting, Lee said the board would likely examine several different options for what to do with the Henderson site.
“We’re going to be looking at our assets and see what opportunities we have to liquidate or what other purposes they might be used for. Of course, that will be up to the board to decide.”
Until the bids come in, it would not be possible to say how much the renovation of Graham might cost.
— Approved an out-of-state field trip for about 100 Houston Elementary School students to Atlanta.
— Surplussed equipment at Henderson and Graham.
— Approved a communication plan.
— Approved leaves of absence for Valencia McIntire (fifth grade at Houston), Joan Sandlin (counselor at Houston) and Matthew Hodge, (coordinator of secondary schools, student services and operations).
— Hired bus driver Tracey Smith.
— Accepted the retirement of bus driver Virginia Griffin.
— Approved the financial report for February.
— Heard Lee report that the system would be using a new product for online registration in the coming year.
— Heard Lee say that he was going to be starting an online book club with James Clear’s “Atomic Habits,” a book designed to help make the reader “one percent better each day.” There will be weekly discussions of the book, plus a dinner for everyone afterward, he said.