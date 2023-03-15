 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

School board OKs start of bid process for Graham renovation

The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to authorize Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee to begin taking bids on a major project at the former site of Graham Elementary School.

Graham was closed when the system reorganized last year. Lee said there were plans in the works that would transform the former school into a new central office building that would also include a teacher service center, professional development classrooms, a board room and technical and maintenance facilities.