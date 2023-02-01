 Skip to main content
School board honors B.B. Comer team, coaches

B.B. Comer's football team and coaches were honored by the school board. 
The Talladega County Board of Education and the Talladega County Commission honored the players and coaches of B.B. Comer Memorial High School’s football team for their past season, which ended with the Tigers taking second place in the Class 2A State Championship. 

In addition, Coach Adam Fossett was named 2A Coach of the Year and Kamore Harris was named 2A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.