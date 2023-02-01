School board honors B.B. Comer team, coaches

The Talladega County Board of Education and the Talladega County Commission honored the players and coaches of B.B. Comer Memorial High School’s football team for their past season, which ended with the Tigers taking second place in the Class 2A State Championship.
In addition, Coach Adam Fossett was named 2A Coach of the Year and Kamore Harris was named 2A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Monday afternoon began with a reception in the Comer cafeteria before moving on to the regular meeting in the school auditorium.
According to County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the team was not only a winning record and “all the time, heart, blood, sweat and tears that went into this season,” but were also examples of outstanding student athletes who had not lost track of their academic responsibilities on the way to the championship game. They were fine examples of sportsmanship and conduct on and off the field, she said.
According to the resolution approved by the board and then presented to Fossett and the members of the team, “The achievements of the B.B. Comer Memorial High School football team and coaching staff deserve recognition and have earned a rightful place at the top of their sport. For their impressive 2022 season, and for the example they have set for future generations of young athletes in the Talladega County Schools, this board honors them and wishes them the best of luck of in all their future endeavors.”
Talladega County Commissioners Mally Limbaugh and Phllip Morris and Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham also presented the members of the team with a resolution approved by the commission.
Wearing a Comer High T-shirt, Limbaugh told the assembled team members that “what you did helped galvanize a community in a way that can’t be done any other way. People come together in churches, at Kiwanis and Civitan meetings and all over the area to support you and cheer for you. During the championship game, I remember thinking I almost wish I was a bank robber, because there’s almost no one left in Sylacauga right now.”
Comer ended their season 12-3.
During the same meeting, representatives of every school in the system also celebrated Board Member Appreciation Month by making donations on behalf of the board members and delivering small gifts.
This portion of the meeting was also somewhat bittersweet, with representatives of the Lincoln schools and paying special tribute to board member Mike Turner, who passed away earlier this month. Turner’s seat on the board has not been filled.
— Accepted the resignations of Jennifer Childers (second grade at Munford Elementary), Jamson Lloyd (special education instructional assistant and bus assistant at Munford Elementary), Brooklyn Roberts (SOAR classroom assistant at Munford Elementary), Dr. Scarlet Thomas (principal at Stemley Road Elementary) and Carolyn Yeager (Child Nutrition Program Manager at Fayetteville).
— Transferred Jeremy Roberson from maintenance department technician to maintenance department carpenter.
— Appointed Jesse Gable, Levi WIlson, Leslie Gilliam Cassie Talley, Michael Pinson, Mandy Ratliff, Hannah McBurnnet, Wesley Yoder, Sasha Garrett, Linda Terry, Chad Bynuim, Edith Gregory, Anna Brooke Sparks, Whitney Murchison, Kim Knight, Griff Hill, Selena Sanderson, Monica Johnson and Pam Garrett to the Career and Technical Education Textbook committee.
— Approved a previously tabled extended learning opportunities policy.
— Announced that their next meeting would be Friday, Feb. 27, with a work session at 2 p.m. and a meeting at 4 p.m.