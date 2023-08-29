 Skip to main content
School board approves new parking lot for Fayetteville High School

The Talladega County Board of Education has approved the creation of a new parking lot at Fayetteville High School. The low bid of $503,000 was submitted by Southeastern Seal Coating of Birmingham. Only one other bid was submitted.

The board approved the bid on a 4-0 voted during its regular meeting Monday afternoon, which board member Dr. Donna Hudson did not attend.