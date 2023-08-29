School board approves new parking lot for Fayetteville High School

The Talladega County Board of Education has approved the creation of a new parking lot at Fayetteville High School. The low bid of $503,000 was submitted by Southeastern Seal Coating of Birmingham. Only one other bid was submitted.
The board approved the bid on a 4-0 voted during its regular meeting Monday afternoon, which board member Dr. Donna Hudson did not attend.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the board had been planning to pay about $450,000 for the project, but like all capital improvements lately, the bid came in somewhat higher, thanks to continued increases in material costs and a continued labor shortage.
— Accepted the resignations Amanda Gallahair (Winterboro math teacher), Lisa Gray (Stemley Road Elementary Child Nutrition Program Assistant), Margaret Pace (Drew Middle School bus driver/career tech route) and Phylis Wallace (Sycamore CNP assistant).
— Hired Tammy Coleman (Winterboro bus driver), James Denney (Winterboro math teacher), Haley Hay (bus driver at Fayetteville) and James Lavelle Mowery (electrician in the maintenance department).
— Transferred CNP assistant Tammy Holland from Munford High to Stemley Road Elementary.
— Modified the contracts of Stemley CNP assistant Beverley McCluney and Lincoln Elementary CNP assistant Jamie Thompson.
— Approved a TEAMS contract for math teacher Yolanda Whitfield at Munford High.
— Approved a resolution marking Attendance Awareness Month.
— Approved a resolution naming Board Member Sandra Tuck as the All-State School Board Member. Tuck said she had been affiliated with the county schools for 60 years, as a student, teacher and board member.
— Announced budget hearings Thursday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.