Scholarship at Judson College established in name of late Sylacauga resident

SYLACAUGA -- The generosity of a late Sylacauga resident has led to the establishment of a scholarship at Judson College, according to a press release.
The scholarship was made possible by a significant estate gift of the late Tommie Louise Caudle, Judson College Class of 1942. Caudle’s generosity has made a limited number of full scholarships available to first-time Judson students majoring in religious studies and expressing a call to Christian ministry.
Freshman and transfer students enrolling at Judson in the fall of 2020 may apply.
The Caudle Scholarship will cover a student’s tuition, room and board, and an allowance for books and fees after gift aid from federal, state or other sources is applied to the student’s account.
Application for the Caudle Scholarship is available to accepted and confirmed students enrolling at Judson College in fall 2020 who meet scholarship qualifications and complete the Caudle Scholarship Application Form.
Born June 5, 1919, in Sylacauga, Tommie Louise Caudle entered Judson College as a freshman during the college’s centennial session, the 1938-39 academic year.
She served as a member of the Baptist Young People’s Union on campus, participating in program planning on prayer, Bible study, devotion, doctrine, missions and church loyalty.
At the conclusion of her freshman year at Judson, she joined South Central Bell Telephone Company in Sylacauga, where she remained employed until her retirement in 1974.
Though Caudle’s time as a Judson student was short, she remained a loyal and devoted alumna of the college, keeping her involvement active with the East Central Alabama Chapter of the Judson College Alumnae Association.
Caudle nurtured a strong faith in God throughout her life. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Sylacauga. She celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and Judson alumnae and administrators in June 2019. Caudle died on Aug. 2, 2019.
For more information on the Tommie Louise Caudle Scholarship, including specific eligibility requirements and application documents, visitwww.judson.edu/caudle-scholarship or contact the Judson College Office of Financial Aid at 334-683-5170.