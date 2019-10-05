SYLACAUGA -- Noted scholar Nancy Anderson will be the next presenter for the B.B. Comer Memorial Library’s SouthFirst Bank Adult Lecture Series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at noon.
According to a library press release, Anderson will bring the “believable story of the fictional Whetstone Clan, who helped settle Alabama during the 1820s.”
Anderson’s presentation will be “based on a story written by Alabama native Lella Warren, who spent 14 years researching the settling of Alabama before writing and publishing her novel, ‘Foundation Stone,’ in 1940,” the release notes.
Said library Director Tracey Thomas, in the release, “The Comer Library is honored to partner with the SouthFirst Bank to bring this informative program on a topic that is always of interest to so many in this area.
“We are lucky to have Nancy Anderson to tell the story of one family who came to Alabama to claim land after the forced exodus of the Indians.”
Anderson has taught Southern and American literature at Auburn University-Montgomery for more than 40 years.
She also has written publications on Zelda Fitzgerald, Richard Marius, Lella Warren and Harper Lee.
For more information, contact the B.B. Comer Memorial Library at 256-249-0961.
