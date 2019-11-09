TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has announced the schedule of events for its 2019 Founders’ Weekend, which will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 14, to Saturday, Nov. 16.
Full registration, which includes the Founders’ Day luncheon, alumni after-party, men’s and women’s basketball games, Greek step show, homecoming party and T-shirt, is $100.
Tickets are available atwww.talladega.edu or by calling 256-761-6221.
À la carte ticket prices and free events are listed below.
Founders’ Day Convocation: Thursday, Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m. The keynote will be delivered by Pamela Cook, director of multicultural marketing and community affairs for Coca-Cola Company UNITED. Her professional expertise includes developing marketing and advertising strategies and creating growth strategies for targeted market areas. She is a graduate of Talladega College’s FastTrack program. (free).
Founders’ Day luncheon: Thursday, Nov. 14, noon, $25, Savery Library.
Art reception, Goodnow: Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30 - 8 p.m. (free).
Jazz on the Lawn: Friday, Nov. 15, 1 - 4 p.m. (free).
Mr. and Miss Talladega College coronation: DeForest Chapel, 7 p.m. (free).
Reception following coronation (free).
Alumni after-party: $25,Talladega Bottling Works.
Comedy show with Emmanuel Hudson and friends. MC: Funny Man Gaitlin, Hollywood and DJ Don: Friday, Nov. 15, 10 p.m., $20 (cost not included in $100 registration package), Callanan.
Founders’ parade: Saturday, Nov. 16. Lineup at8:30 a.m. Parade starts at 10 at Tinney Street. Participating organizations, contact Mr. Jones at amjones@talladega.edu for additional information. Bands may contact Mr. Bonds at mbonds@talladega.edu for additional information.
Women’s and men’s basketball games: Saturday, Nov. 16, 3 and 5 p.m., $20, Talladega High School.
Greek step show: Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $10, Callanan.
Homecoming party: Saturday, Nov. 16, $25, Talladega Bottling Works.
Homecoming T-shirt: $20.