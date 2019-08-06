TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an alleged phone scam that ended up taking the Taco Bell on Haynes Street for more than $1,000.
According to Capt. Patrick Thornton, someone claiming to work for the corporate office called the Talladega location and spoke with the manager, saying the corporate office needed more than $1,000.
The caller gave the manager a number to call to confirm, which she did. When the manager spoke with the person at the corporate office again, she was instructed to give it to an employee who could drive, along with a cellphone.
The male employee took a bag containing the money to the nearby Walmart, where he was told to transfer $500 at a time to a PayPal account, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
After completing two such transactions, he was told to go to Walgreens and put the remaining balance on a Green Dot gift card. He was also told that sheriff’s deputies were following him, and that he would be fired and possibly arrested if he did not carry out his instructions.
After fulfilling these instructions as well, the management at the Talladega store contacted the real Taco Bell district manager and were informed that they had been scammed, according to Thornton.
When police checked the PayPal account the employee had put $1,000 into shortly before, there was only $196 left.
The Zaxby’s location on East Battle Street, just a few blocks away from Taco Bell, was targeted by a very similar scam in February, Thompson said. Both cases were still open as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.