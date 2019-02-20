SYLACAUGA – Coosa Valley Medical Center hopes to make the community more aware of the cardiac services it has and educate local residents on heart disease.
As part of that effort, the medical center, in partnership with Alabama Cardiovascular Group and LabCorp, is hosting the first Coosa Valley Heart Day on Saturday.
This is in observance of American Heart Month.
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in both men and women. It is preventable and controllable.
Free heart health screenings will be given from 8 a.m. to noon in the main lobby and cardiac cath lab at the hospital.
Also, the annual Heart & Sole Run sponsored by the Coosa Valley Medical Center Foundation is being held in conjunction with the screenings.
The run benefits cardiac and pulmonary rehab.
Vanessa Green, chief development officer for the medical center, said the day is an effort on CVMC’s part to make residents aware of heart issues, prevent heart disease and educate them on what to do.
“We hope to create an event to link the community to the hospital, the cardiologists that serve the community and have them visit our campus to see what we have,” Green said.
The free screenings to be performed are:
Electrocardiogram (EKG OR ECG) is a paper or digital recording of the electrical signals in the heart. The EKG is used to determine heart rate, heart rhythm and information regarding the heart’s condition;
Cholesterol screening is done through a blood test. This procedure measures three different kinds of lipids in your blood (HDL, LDL and triglycerides) as well as total cholesterol; and
Blood pressure check is taken using two measurements: systolic (measured when the heart beats, when blood pressure is at its highest) and diastolic (measured between two heart beats, when blood pressure is at its lowest).
A tent will be set up inside the hospital lobby, where the participants will register. The participants will then be taken to outpatient registration, where they will have their blood pressure measured and cholesterol blood test done. The other screening, the EKG, will be performed in the hospital’s cardiac cath lab.
A cardiac catheterization lab, also known as a “cardiac cath lab,” is a special hospital room where doctors perform minimally invasive tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease.
The procedures performed in a cardiac cath lab almost always involve tiny, flexible tubes, called catheters, which can be use instead of surgery, to access the heart and blood vessels. A cath lab has special imaging equipment used to see the arteries and check how well blood is flowing to and from the heart. This information helps the care team to diagnose and treat blockages and other problems in the arteries.
Jeremy Herring, director of imaging and cardiovascular service, said this is the first time for the health screenings, which are free to participants. Because February is Heart Month, the hospital thought this was the perfect time to do the screenings and have them coincide with the run.
Participants will get the results of the blood pressure and EKG screenings while at the hospital. The cholesterol screening results, Herring said, will be sent to the participants next week.
A doctor and nurse practitioner will read the EKG results. If necessary, the participants will be told to follow up with their doctor. If they don’t have a doctor, a local physician directory will be on hand for the participants to use.
Green said there are two great cardiology groups available for the public in Sylacauga. “These doctors have impacted many lives. They are here five days a week. Our cath lab has been open since 2012. We have the same physicians and technology you find in larger cities,” she said.
Blaine Green with CVMC Human Resources provided details on the Heart & Sole Run, which will include a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. Registration fee for the 5K is $25, while the Fun Run is $20.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. at the Professional Office Building. The run will begin at 9 in front of the hospital and will also end there. The route is in the area around the hospital.
You may register online at https://www.eventbrite.com. Search for events in Sylacauga this month on the site’s home page to find the page for the Heart & Sole run, and click on “tickets” to register after reaching that page.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease, listed as the underlying cause of death, accounts for more than 836,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. That’s about 1 of every 3 deaths in the U.S.
About 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of one death every 38 seconds.
Cardiovascular diseases claim more lives each year than all forms of cancer and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease combined.