Saturday homicide is 11th for Talladega in calendar year 2020

TALLADEGA -- A shooting in the Knoxville Homes Community of Talladega on Saturday night left one person dead and two injured, according to police.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, Benitez O’Bryan Evans, 36, of 2 Knoxville Homes, had just walked onto his porch with two other people just after 11 p.m. when they appear to have been ambushed.
All three men were transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where Evans was pronounced dead.
The other two victims, both male, ages 35 and 38, were less seriously injured. One was admitted to the intensive care unit, and the other was treated and released. Neither was willing to cooperate with investigators, Faulkner said.
The shooter or shooters appear to have been on foot, according to the preliminary investigation.
Some 7.62x39 shell casings were recovered from the scene, and an AK-47 was recovered nearby, although Faulkner said it was too early to say definitely if the gun was used in the shooting.
An autopsy will be performed on Evans’ body. Funeral arrangements had not been announced Monday afternoon.
Faulkner said he believed Evans’s to be the 11th homicide in the city in calendar 2020 and the 12th in the past 12 months.
As of Monday, no other witnesses had come forward.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-00011.