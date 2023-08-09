 Skip to main content
Saturday brings out back-to-school spirit

school supplies

A scene from Talladega’s oldest back to school tradition: The Duncan Family Foundation’s Tools for Schools Party in Edythe Sims Park.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Saturday was a great day to be a kid in Talladega.

As the summer vacation of 2023 comes to a (far too early) close, Saturday saw a series of back-to-back-to-back celebrations and school supply giveaways all over town catering to literally ages.