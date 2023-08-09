Saturday brings out back-to-school spirit

Saturday was a great day to be a kid in Talladega.
As the summer vacation of 2023 comes to a (far too early) close, Saturday saw a series of back-to-back-to-back celebrations and school supply giveaways all over town catering to literally ages.
The day kicked off the with inaugural “diaper row” event at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, where packs of diapers were distributed to the families of infants in need.
After that, it was all about the school-age kids.
First off, the Power of Life Foundation of Birmingham, Umbrellas of Hope of Talladega and 2Five6Vybz of Talladega threw their inaugural back-to-school party in the old Winn-Dixie Shopping Center parking lot, where they handed out backpacks, all sorts of school supplies, personal hygiene items and toiletries, masks, hand sanitizer, food and Kate Spade purses (for the moms), all accompanied by a DJ.
Lane Harper of Power of Explained that his organization’s mission is to serve “people at or below the poverty line, transients, veterans, people in disaster areas and whoever else needs our help. We’re a nonprofit licensed in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Michigan.”
Harper said Umbrellas of Hope’s Maurice Kelley reached out to him about “bringing something back to the community. The pandemic is pretty much gone now, but a lot of people are still struggling, and they need to know that there are people out there that still care.”
This first event was sponsored by Amazon, Walmart, Benjamin Moore Paint, Kate Spade, Reebok, Pepsi, Hines, EMCS and Umbrellas of Hope.
Across town, Rev. Tim Caldwell of Bellview Baptist Church was hosting a youth summit, concentrating on giving this year’s rising scholars a positive message heading into the new school year. To help bring those positive messages home, Caldwell called upon Talladega native and veteran NFL/USFL player Ahmad Gooden.
Gooden (Talladega High School class of 2014) told the assembled youth “It’s OK to be a scholar. You can achieve anything with the discipline to step out of your environment. I’m an example of that.”
Gooden said he attended Talladega City Schools from pre-school through graduation, earning a scholarship to Samford University, where he played all four years and was named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year before graduating. His professional career began with the Denver Broncos, then the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before jumping to the Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers of the USFL. He said he is currently taking a break from professional football, but is looking to start playing again next season. He said he would like to stay a little closer to home this time.
“I’m sick of all the negative,” Caldwell said. “We had 100 kids in the sanctuary this morning, and I asked them about Ahmad, but they didn’t know him. They know who shot who and when, but when there’s someone from their community that has gone on to be a success, they don’t know about it.”
In addition to the usual celebration, the youth summit also featured Rashad Welch of Jackson Unisex in Anniston providing free haircuts for the back to school season.
“I enjoy the trade, and I thank God for it,” Welch said.
After that, it was time for what is perhaps Talladega’s oldest back to school tradition: The Duncan Family Foundation’s Tools for Schools Party in Edythe Sims Park. Except for the COVID era, founder Eddie Duncan has thrown a party in the park every year for more than two decades.
“I just want to thank all my donors and everyone who came out,” Duncan said.
This year’s event featured keynote speaker Diane Lewis Turner, a Talladuga native, Talladega College alum and current teacher at the Mississippi School for the Blind. She encouraged students to avoid “mistaken identity” by getting involved with the wrong crowd, and “whatever you do, be the best you can be.”
She also encouraged parents to be active in their children’s lives, including being aware of what they do on social media and watching how they behave at home as well as how they behave in school.
City Councilwoman Vickey Hall and Laura Putnam of HIPPY also gave brief remarks before the backpack distribution got under way.
The day ended up with the Talladega City School System’s Back to School Bash at Mary Dumas Stadium, a much newer tradition dating back just a couple of years, give or take COVID.
“We’re really excited to see all the kids out here before school starts,” Superintendent Quentin Lee said. “AIDB and all our community partners are here, too. It’s great to see everyone, and this is just an awesome way to kick off the year.”
Every city school and the Career Tech Center had a table set up, and thare were trucks and stands selling a variety of wares, including Qwick-Chick, Pelican’s Sno Balls, Let’s B Sweet, Baby Boys BBQ, Mama’s Lemonade, Sho Blue Inspirational Clothing, Talladega 7, S&DS, Michael Hale, April Clark, Connect Strong, the Presbyterian Home for Children and District 2 School Board Candidate Kelly Adams, who was selling homemade jellies and other items. District 5 candidate Megan Carpenter was also on hand.
Career Tech Director Darian Simmons was particularly proud of the Modern Manufacturing Program, a collaboration with Honda that started last year. Upon graduation, two seniors who participated in the program transitioned directly into fulltime work.
But no doubt the highlight of the day was a little later, when the football team and boys and girls soccer teams took the field, followed by the cheerleaders and the Talladega High School Marching Tigers playing them on.