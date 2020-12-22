You have permission to edit this article.
Santa multitasking during Christmas season

They say Santa is everywhere at once during the Christmas season, and this year that includes working security and taking the temperatures of visitors to the Talladega County Courthouse. A (properly masked) Santa was standing in for Mike Gilmore for a bit the week before Christmas.

 Submitted photo

