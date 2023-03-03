 Skip to main content
Samford athlete to speak at New Hope Men’s Day

stuckey

Justin Stuckey will be the guest speaker. 

New Hope Baptist Church in Sylacauga will observe its annual Men’s Day Program March 5 at 9 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Justin Stuckey, Intern Graduate, Auburn University. 