Samford athlete to speak at New Hope Men’s Day

New Hope Baptist Church in Sylacauga will observe its annual Men’s Day Program March 5 at 9 a.m.
Guest speaker will be Justin Stuckey, Intern Graduate, Auburn University.
Stuckey is from Helena and is a three-sport athlete. He was an undergrad at Samford University, where he studied marketing and was on the track team, a ministry group leader, and a Samford Ambassador. At present he is at Auburn University getting his MBA, on the track team, and a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has his own podcast called “Stuck In My Thoughts.”
He is a three-time NCAA All American, a four-time Conference Champion at Samford, and has competed in the 2020 Olympic Trials.
The church is located 521 Old Fayetteville Road. The Rev. Bobby L. Harris is pastor.