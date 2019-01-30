The directors of Samaritan’s Purse, the organization behind Operation: Christmas Child, thanked Talladega area residents for their support of the program in a letter to The Daily Home.
“I am writing to thank Talladega residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season,” Dana Williams wrote. “Because of the generosity of donors in Talladega and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child collected more than 8.8 million shoeboxes in 2018. Combined with those collected from partnering countries, the ministry is now sending more than 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children suffering from poverty, natural disasters, war, disease and famine. These simple gifts bring smiles to the faces of children around the world. Packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items, these gifts bring joy and a tangible expression of God’s love. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.”
Specific numbers for Talladega County were not available, but drop off points in the area included Hepzibah Baptist Church, Victory Christian Church in Pell City and First Baptist Church of Sylacauga.
Those drop off locations are closed until November, but “anyone can still pack a personalized shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.” Information on year-round volunteer opportunities is also available online.