Samaritan House delivers more boxes of food Friday (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Samaritan House in Talladega delivered boxes of food to the residents of Presbyterian Oaks and the single mothers at the Presbyterian Home for Children on Friday afternoon.
Each box was courtesy of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and contained dry goods and a frozen ham. Similar deliveries had been made to each of Talladega’s three public housing projects earlier this month.
Charles Montgomery, Valerie Burrage, Curtis Hayes, John Midlock, Rietta Broom and Cal, Patty and Dillon McIntire were the volunteers who delivered the holiday food boxes Friday.