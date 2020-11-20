Samaritan House delivers holiday food boxes to 250 homes in Curry Court

TALLADEGA -- Samaritan House in Talladega conducted its third, and largest yet, food distribution in the city Thursday afternoon.
The event unfolded in Curry Court, the most populous of Talladega’s three subsidized housing projects.
“We’re really proud,” Samaritan House President David Phillips said. “We drove the truck in straight from the food bank in Birmingham to Curry Court, with prepacked holiday boxes containing a frozen ham and various types of produce and canned goods.”
Each of the 250 residences in Curry Court got a box within two hours of arrival, Phillips said.
“(Talladega Housing Authority Executive Director) Nettie Goodwin met us there and had everything set up for us when we arrived,” Phillips said. “The maintenance people let us use their trucks and golf carts to deliver the boxes, and their pass keys when the resident wasn’t home. We left the boxes inside with a note.”
He added several local churches participated in the effort, and Samaritan House board members Curtis Hayes, Reitta Broom, Valerie Burrage, Charles Montgomery and Jerome Hardy also took part.
Hardy is also on the board of the Presbyterian Home, which supplied a truck. Hunter Presley drove the truck, and he and Hayes did most of the heavy lifting, Phillips said.
For previous distributions, Brecon Knitting Mills supplied the boxes, but Phillips said this was not necessary Thursday because the boxes were already packed.
Plans are already underway to deliver similar boxes to the Presbyterian Home for Children and Presbyterian Oaks in December.
Thursday’s event was the third resulting from a credit Samaritan House received from the food bank in Birmingham in August. Phillips said a condition of the credit required all of the food to be purchased or distributed in the month the food was given.
“Thursday was the most successful of these events so far this year. It was also the first time we delivered the boxes to individual houses rather than having people come to us,” Phillips said.
Samaritan House, on Allison Mill Road in the old Chapel’s Store building, is open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Customers visiting Samaritan House are given a week’s worth of groceries per visit, according to a press release.