Samaritan House delivers boxes of food to residents of Knoxville Homes Community (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The Samaritan House in Talladega launched a new initiative Thursday to deliver grocery boxes to the 500 families that live in the city’s public housing projects.
The group started out in the Knoxville Homes community Thursday and will distribute boxes in West Gate probably sometime next month and at Curry Court after that. The dates for those two events have not been set yet, according to Samaritan House President David Phillips.
“Normally, we have people coming to us,” Phillips explained. “When the pandemic hit, we expected the number of people to go up, but it actually dropped. We’re trying to serve more people because we have the resources to do so.”
Most of the food came from the food bank in Birmingham that usually supplies them, but some came from local donations as well.
Phillips explained volunteers had packed “about as much as we could into boxes. The boxes weigh about 20 pounds each and contained about $25 worth of canned and dried goods.
“We also put a flier in each box, letting people know what we’re about. Normally, when people would come to us, we’d give them a buggy-full of groceries, including meat, which is enough for about a week. They can do that every four months. Our mission is to help feed people.”
At least one box was delivered to each family in the Knoxville Homes community, with units that are home to more than four people getting two boxes.
During normal times, the Samaritan House also provides clothing and other necessities, but that has been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“There’s just not enough room for people to come into the building and social distance,” Phillips explained.
They also provided help for families who are looking at having their utilities cut off, but because cutoffs were suspended during the pandemic, there hasn’t been much use for this particular service. “We’ll resume that when they start doing cutoffs again,” Phillips said.
The Presbyterian Home for Children loaned Samaritan House the truck it used to get the boxes to Knoxville Homes, and volunteers from other agencies came to help with the distribution.
Talladega Housing Authority Executive Director Nettie Goodwin said, “We really appreciate what everyone is doing to help our residents, and all the volunteers who came out today and the people who packed the boxes. I know they all worked really hard and put in a lot of effort. I want them to know that we really appreciate all they do.”
The food box project was made possible by the Talladega Housing Authority, United Way of North Talladega County, Brecon Knitting Mill, Trinity United Methodist Church, Presbyterian Home, First United Methodist Church, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Samaritan House donors and volunteers, according to the flier enclosed in the boxes.
Located at 1101 Allison Mill Road, the old Chapel’s Store building, Samaritan House is open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. If you are seeking help, please bring a photo identification and proof of residence, such as a utility bill. Following a brief interview, volunteers will bring your food out to your car for you.
The Samaritan House is a United Way agency.