TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Presbyterian Home for Children has a new financial leader, according to a press release issued this week.
“Sam Allison with Lighthouse CPA LLC in Vestavia has been named controller on the executive leadership team,” the release says. “In this role, he will be responsible for setting the financial and accounting policy while interpreting and ensuring the accuracy of financial data for the Talladega-based nonprofit.”
He has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from Troy University and both certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant certifications.
“He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Alabama Society of CPAs,” according to the release. “He has worked for Warren Averett, Sellers Richardson and Covenant Consulting Group, followed by three for-profit companies in lead financial roles before becoming a founding member at Lighthouse CPA.”
He also served as director of accounting and finance for Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries from 2013 through 2017, as both auditor and as a member of the board of directors.
“Sam brings a unique perspective and a great heart for children to the Home,” Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall said. “He has worked in many different industries, including extensive experience in the nonprofit world, and brings his strategic planning and problem solving skill set from all his life experiences during his distinguished career.”