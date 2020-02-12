Salter Elementary Beta Club makes presentation to Talladega City BOE

TALLADEGA -- The C.L. Salter Elementary School Beta Club gave a presentation to the City Board of Education on Tuesday evening outlining the activities the organization is involved in both at the school and in an upcoming state competition.
According to sponsor Alisha Owens, the club first came to Salter three years ago, and the goal has been to get more students involved each year.
Starting Thursday, club members will be heading to a statewide event, where they will be competing with other clubs in engineering, science, social studies, math, creative writing, poetry and dance.
The competition will last all day Thursday and half a day on Friday, she said.
Club members also participate in the after-school Bridges program, Owens said, which provides academic help, physical education time, various activities and meals after regular school hours. The program has helped 71 students so far this year.
According to the club president, a sixth-grader, club members also help outside the school, with programs like helping to prepare Thanksgiving dinners, Pennies for Patients and a Christmas toy drive.
“And we get to take trips, do cool things and have a good time,” she said. “It has taught me to help others and work with others whenever I can.”
A student who benefitted from the Bridge program also addressed the board, saying he was grateful for the tutoring and help with projects and test preparation.
“It’s a break from the rest of the day and time to spend some free time with my friends,” he said. “And it’s 100 percent free to my family.”
Among his favorite activities, he said, were an engineering project involving the construction of a structurally sound tower and building a zip line that had to be able to carry cargo to a specific destination.
Salter Principal Phillip Jenkins said Tuesday he had hoped one of the club members would be able to demonstrate her competition dance, but that was not going to happen due to technical difficulties.
For her part, Owens said she was “grateful to be a part” of the organization, and that the club members were “wonderful to work with.”