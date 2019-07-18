Shoppers in Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties can snag school supplies sans state sales tax this weekend.
Alabama’s 14th annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is ongoing from Friday until midnight Sunday, with certain back-to-school items being sold without sales tax statewide.
According to the Alabama Retail Association, the waiving of sales taxes is limited to clothing, school supplies, computer equipment and books, with price limitations for each type of item.
Stacy Ratliff, manager at Martin’s Family Clothing in Oxford, said she expects the local retailer will host big crowds this weekend.
“We have a big increase in business with the tax-free weekend,” Ratliff said. “It’s even bigger than our back-to-school sales.”
The annual tax holiday sees the 4 percent state sales tax waived on back-to-school items statewide, and local counties and cities are given the option to cut their respective taxes as well. Calhoun County, as well as the cities of Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville and Piedmont, will also be waiving most sales taxes.
In Talladega County, Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Oak Grove and Lincoln will all be participating, as will Talladega County. Munford is not.
In St. Clair County, Pell City, Ashville, Moody, Odenville and Springville are participating, while Moody and Riverside are not.
St. Clair County is participating on a limited basis. For county sales tax purposes, the holiday only applies to St. Clair County’s regular sales and use tax of 1 percent. St. Clair County does not grant a holiday for the 1 percent sales and use tax levied for education.
According to a survey by the National Retail Foundation, families with children in school are expected to spend $696.70 this year for back-to-school shopping on average, the highest number recorded by the annual survey.
“A lot of people try to come get back-to-school attire, your basic T-shirts and pants, from day care all the way up to college students,” Ratliff said of the tax-free weekend at Martin’s. “Shoes are a big thing too this weekend.”
Ratliff, who has been with Martin’s to see the last two tax holidays, said families usually take the opportunity to buy in bulk at a reduced cost.
“You can’t really blame them,” Ratliff joked.
The annual tax holiday comes just in time for families to buy supplies with the start of school just around the corner.
Students of schools in the Calhoun County School District will return to classes Aug. 5, while Jacksonville and Anniston city schools will report Aug. 6. Oxford schools begin Aug. 7, and Piedmont schools Aug. 9.
The first day of classes for the Talladega City and Sylacauga City systems is Aug. 7, while students in the Talladega County and Pell City systems will return to school Aug. 8. St. Clair County Schools start Aug. 14, while the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind starts Aug. 12.