Sales at Pell City decor shop benefit pet population

You never know what you’ll find when you pop in to Resale Rescue in Pell City.
But, you will know this — you’re supporting cats and dogs through your shopping experience, by helping to keep down the number of strays and litters.
Opened in September 2020, the shop offers pieces of home styling décor and art, furnishings all set and ready to be taken home.
The items, some quite unusual, are carefully chosen by Resale Rescue staff, who hope their selections will please the customer, and provide that extra bonus of supporting the Animal Savers of Pell City Inc.’s efforts.
ASPCI volunteers say they appreciate the support they’ve already received. Their goal is to help animals through population control, and preventing the spread of so many more unclaimed and unwanted litters, some of which meet short lives of starvation, abandonment and even being dropped off in remote places to fend for themselves the best they can.
Every bit of the fundraising ASPCI receives goes toward the cost of spay and neuter surgeries with local veterinarians who agree to accept what are called “SNAP” certificates, issued to those who meet certain criteria.
“We sell the certificates for a very reduced cost, the fees are $60 for dogs (male or female) and $40 for cats, also of either gender,” said Barbara Wallace, president of ASPCI.
At the very least, such surgeries can cost three to four times more that the certificates cost, and this is a great savings for those who qualify for the assistance.
“We offer the certificates to households with income of less than $49,000 a year,” Wallace said. “And they can purchase up to two certificates a month.”
Over the past few years, from 2020 through 2022, there have been 2,954 certificates issued, with the number of those actually redeemed and used, 2,703.
Wallace said the organization is pleased by the redemption rate for the certificates, which are available from the ASPC office located at 2631 Martin Street South in Pell City, Suite 202. It’s open Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It may be reached by phone at 205 338-7877. (The SNAP certificates don’t come from the Resale Rescue shop.)
There is a requirement from veterinary professionals that certain shots are also given to the animals who receive the surgeries, both dogs and cats must receive a rabies and bordetella vaccination and for cats, there’s a FVRCP vaccine (for feline viral rhinotracheitis, feline calicivirus and panleukopenia), and for dogs, the DHPP five in one vaccine for distemper, adenovirus 1 and 2, parainfluenza and parvovirus.
These do add a cost of $35 for the certificates to be used.
The Resale Rescue shop, located in the center of the shopping and professional complex facing U.S. 231 South at the intersection of Cropwell Drive, has added greatly to the group’s ability to assist with its spay and neuter services.
The shop alone contributed $18,000 to the SNAP program, Wallace said.
Transportation is available
In another program to benefit and save animals, ASPCI provides a van to transport animals from various Alabama shelters to other parts of the country that do not have an animal overpopulation problem.
“Through the end of November, we have saved the lives of 1,719 animals using our van for these transports,” Wallace said.
“This program is made possible by the help of our transport partner, Alabama Rescue Relay,” she said. “The cost of each transport, the fuel and driver fees using ASPCI’s van, is mostly funded by the fees paid by the rescues.”
But there are expenses not covered, such as insurance, normal vehicle maintenance, and mechanical wear and tear on the van.
“ASPCI is dedicated to saving as many animals as we can through these programs and your commitment to support ASPCI will enable us to have another successful year,” Wallace said. “Contributions, big or small, received from this donation request will be used toward these programs.”
Those who wish to become volunteers for the group fill a variety of needs, from hands on projects and efforts to those who supply financial support. To learn how to join in supporting ASPCI, call the administrative office, open Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 205-338-7877.
“The spay and neuter surgery fees ASPCI pays our participating veterinarians are not fully covered by the application fees received from our customers,” Wallace said. “The fees for the certificates only cover about 65 percent of the amount we pay the veterinarians.”
The certificates have been available for years through ASPCI, supported by its volunteers and by private donations, grants from yearly benefactors, along with the group’s long standing program of collecting and recycling aluminum cans.
Sites for donating cans are located at the Argo Animal Clinic on Gadsden Highway; in Coal City in-between Shirley’s Mainline Barbecue and Cut and Dry Hair; in Cropwell at Lakeside Landing, The Kitchen, Woods Surfside Marina and by Fat Man’s Barbecue at Rabbit Branch Road; in Moody at the city park ballfield; in Odenville next to the Senior Center on Alabama Street; in Riverside at the City Shop next to the Riverside Fire Department; and in Springville at the recycling center next to the fire station on Walker Drive.
Resale Rescue is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and may be reached by phone for any questions at 205 234-0808.
Clothing is not accepted at the shop, but staff will supply recommendations for donation locations that do take clothing, Wallace said.
ASPCI also must ask that donations for Resale Rescue not be dropped off when the shop isn’t open.
Volunteers say they have very good turnover of the shop’s inventory, and it’s well worth stopping in often to catch new donations.
“We feature items that someone can take home and use right then,” Wallace said. “And our pricing is really good, too.”