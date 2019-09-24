SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement’s seventh annual Dinner Under the Stars is set for Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Sam H. Wright Sylacauga Grows Community Garden.
Kathy Landers, event and special projects coordinator for SAFE, described Dinner Under the Stars as a night of the community coming together to celebrate friends and partnerships.
“And this year, we will be celebrating the 200th birthday of our state,” Landers said. “We are also expecting many of our state government officials to be in attendance.”
The dinner is sponsored by SAFE and the Sylacauga Grows Community Garden, which the dinner benefits.
The meal will be buffet style. Hickory Street Café is catering. A cash bar will also be available.
The community garden will be decorated with lights, tables and a dance floor, Landers said.
Entertainment will be provided by Rocky Lucas, and the “Talladega County Board of Education Temptations”
The community garden is behind the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement building at 78 Betsy Ross Lane.
Tickets are $25 apiece or $200 for a table of eight. They may be purchased at SAFE, Magnolia’s, the B.B. Comer Memorial Library or the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, contact SAFE at 256-245-4343.