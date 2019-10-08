SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement’s seventh annual Dinner Under the Stars will take place Wednesday night at 6 in the Sam H. Wright Sylacauga Grows Community Garden.
The dinner is sponsored by SAFE and the Community Garden, which the dinner benefits. The meal will be buffet style, and Hickory Street Café is catering. A cash bar will also be available.
Entertainment will be provided by Rocky Lucas and the “Talladega County Board of Education Temptations”
The community garden is behind the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement building at 78 Betsy Ross Lane.
Tickets are $25 apiece or $200 for a table of eight. They may be purchased at SAFE, Magnolia’s, the B.B. Comer Memorial Library or the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, contact SAFE at 256-245-4343.
-- To reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell, send email to: RollTideLace@gmail.com.