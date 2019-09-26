SYLACAUGA — The Alabama Power Foundation recently announced that The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) is one of 39 recipients of the foundation’s “Good Roots” grant in the amount of $1,000.
The local organization plans to use the funds to purchase and plant new trees for the Sam H. Wright Sylacauga Grows Community Garden, according to Nancy Dickson with SAFE.
The Good Roots grant is in partnership with the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Alabama Urban Forestry Association, according to an Alabama Power Foundation press release.
“Alabama Power has a longstanding history of encouraging environmental stewardship and implementing programs that deliver positive results,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power’s vice president of Environmental Affairs. “The Good Roots grant program is an important step to foster diverse projects across our state that improve the lives of those we are privileged to serve.”
The foundation awards up to $1,000 with the Good Roots grants to help “cities, counties, schools, towns and nonprofit organizations plant trees. Good Roots helps beautify and strengthen communities with tree-planting projects that benefit the environment and support recreation and economic development efforts.”
SAFE is also a Southeast regional finalist for the “2020 True Inspiration Awards,” which is a grant program sponsored by Chick-fil-A.
According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the True Inspiration Awards were created to carry on founder “S. Truett Cathy's legacy of generosity, community service and dedication to inspiring the next generation.”
Each year, the company honors and supports different organizations across the nation that “go above and beyond in the fields of innovative education, emerging leader development and youth entrepreneurship.”
Winners will receive a $100,000 grant from Chick-fil-A Foundation.
To vote for SAFE to receive the Chick-fil-A grant, go to www.chick-fil-afoundation.org/vote-for-true-inspiration-awards, or use the Chick-fil-A app.
Voting ends on Monday, Sept. 30.
For more information, contact SAFE at 256-245-4343 or visit https://www.facebook.com/safesylacauga/