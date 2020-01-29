SAFE honored by Gov. Kay Ivey for receiving Chick-fil-A’s ‘True Inspiration Award’ (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Gov. Kay Ivey honored the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) Family Services Center during a special ceremony in Montgomery on Jan. 23 for receiving the “True Inspiration Award” from Chick-fil-A.
“It was such an incredible day,” SAFE Executive Director Margaret Morton said. “We had a crowd of about 150 in attendance. It was really special having members of the community there to celebrate. We also want to thank Gov. Ivey for the ceremony and Chick-fil-A for the honor.”
SAFE was the winner of the award for the Southeast region. Earlier this year, the charitable organization was announced as one of five nominees for the Southeast.
As the award recipient, SAFE received $75,000 in grant funding.
According to the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s website, the award targets “organizations from across the country who go above and beyond in the fields of innovative education, emerging leader development and youth entrepreneurship.”
Morton added SAFE is the first recipient of the award from Alabama.
The True Inspiration awards were created to carry on Chick-fil-A founder “S. Truett Cathy's legacy of generosity, community service and dedication to inspiring the next generation,” Chick-fil-A’s website notes.
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl also attended the ceremony last week and praised SAFE and its accomplishment during a City Council meeting Thursday evening.
“We are so fortunate to have an organization such as SAFE in Sylacauga,” Heigl said.
SAFE is a community-based, nonprofit organization whose purpose “is to provide meaningful opportunities for families, to contribute to the growth of our community and to promote community cohesion,” its website notes.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.